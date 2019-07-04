Man Critical After Woodberry House Fire

A man is in a serious condition following a house fire at Woodberry last night.

Emergency services were called to the Peewee Close property around 6:45pm where the kitchen was alight.

Neighbours had already evacuated the elderly resident.

It’s believed the 84-year-old suffered a medical episode.

Paramedics performed CPR on him before taking him to the John Hunter Hospital.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze before it spread to other areas of the house.

Police are investigating however they’re not treating the fire as suspicious.

Image: Highway Patrol Images [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]