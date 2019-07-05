Brent Bultitude What do Retired Politicians do next? Graham Richardson tells! Dave CochraneJuly 5, 2019 4:55 amJuly 5, 2019 It’s “Political Watch” as Graham Richardson joins Brent Bultitude to discuss Where do retired Politicians go after they leave Politics? “Click” Below to Listen to The Podcast: https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Podcast-Brent-Bultitude-with-Graham-Richardson-050719.mp3 “Click” Below to follow Richo’s articles in “The Australian”: https://www.theaustralian.com.au/author/Graham%20Richardson Previous ArticleOriginal crewman Barry Walton retires from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter ServiceNext ArticleThe Boolaroo Action Group have called a public meeting to discuss proposed changes to planning codes for the contamination zone.