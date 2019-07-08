Brent Bultitude

Samsung have landed themselves in hot water as the ACCC takes them to task on their misleading ads around water resistance, Geoff Quattromani explains!

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – How Samsung have landed themselves in hot water as the ACCC takes them to task on their misleading ads around water resistance. Geoff says a decent smartphone doesn’t have to cost $1000 as Alcatel release three new smartphones priced from $179. Geoff’s also been testing the Lenovo Smart clock, the evolution of the classic clock radio helping us keep phones out of the bedroom. Also, In a world first, people in Melbourne will be able to purchase 3D printed chocolate as Cadbury ring in World Chocolate Day. 

“Click” Below to Listen to The Podcast:

 

 

“Click” to Visit Geoff Quattromani Website:

https://www.geoffquattromani.com/

 

 

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X