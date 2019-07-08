Third Man Charged over Blackalls Park Robbery

A third person has been charged over the alleged armed robbery of a bottle shop in Blackalls Park almost three years ago.

Three people entered the South Parade store on the 28th of December, 2016 allegedly armed with a knife.

It’s believed they threatened the shop attendant before fleeing with cash.

Earlier this year, a man and woman were arrested over the offence and yesterday the third alleged member of the group was charged in Kempsey.

He was refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court on the 24 of July.