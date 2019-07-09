Richard and Kim NIB’s Mark Fitzgibbon on allegations they unlawfully rejected claims due to pre existing medical condtions. shannaJuly 9, 2019 5:09 amJuly 9, 2019 Richard & Kim spoke with Chief Executive Officer of health fund NIB about allegations that they unlawfully rejected claims by members with pre existing conditions. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/2HD-Interview-Mark-Fitzgibbon-.mp3 News Previous ArticleJohn Laws Morning Show – July 9Next ArticleVet Andrew Cornwell on whether we should be worried about Leptospirosis