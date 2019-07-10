Man Charged Over Newcastle Break-In

A man’s been charged with allegedly breaking into a Newcastle apartment block on Monday.

It’s believed the man found keys to the Worth Place property in a letterbox.

They gave him access to a basement and storage cages where he reportedly stole tools, mountain bikes and jewellery.

Police began investigating and tracked down a man to Morgan Street, Islington yesterday afternoon.

They searched his backpack and allegedly found bolt cutters, tools and keys to other properties.

Officers arrested the 34-year-old Central Coast man and found the stolen items at a nearby home.

The bikes had reportedly been vandalised with black paint.

The man has been refused bail to front Newcastle Local Court today.

This incident has prompted police to warn residents not to hide keys in letterboxes.

Images: Newcastle City Police District