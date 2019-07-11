Body Found in Search for Lake Macquarie Rockfisherman

Authorities have recovered a body, believed to be that of a missing Lake Macquarie fisherman.

The body was located around 100 metres off shore near Wybung Head by a member of the public yesterday morning.

Police, the Marine Command and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter retrieved the body.

The body is yet to be formally identified but it is believed to be that of a 62-year-old man who was washed off rocks at Timber Beach on Sunday.

The official search for the man was called off on Wednesday.

Image: Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service