Two Bodies Discovered at Stockton

Police are investigating after two bodies were discovered at Stockton this morning.

Officers were responding to reports of concern for welfare around 6am, when they found the body of a 75-year-old woman inside a home on Newcastle Street.

They then discovered the body of a 76-year-old man in the water at Stockton Beach.

At this stage, police say they don’t believe a third party was involved, but they will be reviewing the medical histories of the pair.

MORE TO COME

If you need help, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

 

