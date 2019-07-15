Geoff Quattromani – Google Translate has really become the ultimate travel companion!

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – How Google Translate has really become the ultimate travel companion with live translation on your phone screen with auto-detection of languages. We all love our smart speakers, but are we comfortable with Google employees listening in? Geoff tell’s us How we can ditch the wallet and go digital However, last Thursday’s EFTPOS and ATM outage shows us cash is still king. For anyone looking for a smartphone upgrade but short on cash, Boost is offering a refurbished lineup of phones with heavy savings. And finally Geoff advises as televisions get thinner and thinner, audio quality and sound suffers. Hisense has entered the soundbar market to try and fix that.

