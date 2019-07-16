Newcastle Man Arrested over Port Macquarie Assault

An 18-year-old Tighes Hill man has been charged with multiple assault offences over an alleged coward punch incident in Port Macquarie last month.

The man reportedly assaulted another male on the 28th of June, with the victim being knocked out and sustaining serious facial injuries.

Port Macquarie police informed officers in Newcastle who began an investigation.

The teenager was spotted by plain clothed police on Brown Street yesterday morning.

He fled the scene on foot, but was caught at a nearby car park.

The man, who is on parole until 2020, has been refused bail and will front a Port Macquarie court next month.

Image: Newcastle City Police District