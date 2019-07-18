Richard & Kim spoke to Melville resident and PBR Monster Energy Tour’s protection athlete, Mitch Russell, about what it’s like being part of Australia’s most dangerous sport and what to expect when the bull riding hits the Entertainment centre in Newcastle on August 3.
Protection athlete Mitch Russell on working in Australia’s most dangerous sport
