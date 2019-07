David Reneke joins Brent Bultitude to discuss the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 Mission to the Moon with Neil Armstrong, Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jnr & Michael Collins – The Podcast is in Two Parts.

“Click” below to Listen to The Podcast (Part One):

“Click” below to Listen to The Podcast (Part Two):

“Click” below to Visit David Reneke Website:

https://www.davidreneke.com/