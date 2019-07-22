The app making us look older, FaceApp – with Geoff Quattromani.

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss -How the NBN has conducted speed upgrade trials of the HFC (cable) network hitting 1Gbps (1000Mbps!) . The app making us look older, FaceApp, has come under the spotlight this week as we learn that images are sent to Russia and can be shared, along with our private details, to third parties. Geoff’s been testing the Samsung Tab S5e, he says it’s a very real iPad alternative. And also, It looks like Foxtel is about to make some major announcements with access to Netflix from the iQ box.

