It’s “Medic Talk” as Dr Ross Walker joins Brent Bultitude to discuss a New drug that promises to relieve migraines, We hear about How Nerve transfer surgery restores arm function in complete quadriplegia. And Dr Ross talks about 3rd Hand smoke!

“Click” Below to Listen To The Podcast:

“Click” Below to Visit Dr Ross Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/DrRossWalkerCardiologist/