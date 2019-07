Richard & Kim spoke with ex Newcastle Knights legend and founder of the MHF, Mark Hughes, about Rd 19 of the NRL .. the Beanies For Brain Cancer round. Beanies will be on sale across every NRL match this week. Check out the MHF website for all the details. https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/2HD-Interview-Mark-Hughes-.mp3