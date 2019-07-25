After his recent visit Mark Latham says – Newcastle needs…

It’s “Political Talk” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – His conclusions reached on his visit to Newcastle last week Re: tourism jobs, and night industries in the city centre. Mark shares info on a recent University Western Sydney report about coal job losses in the Hunter, and can the jobs be replaced? We hear about the Federal debate about Terrorists and their families returning to Australia. His thought’s on New Liberal Senator Bragg advocating Indigenous Voice in defiance of Scott Morrison and Mark says Good on Mack Horton for his protest against the drug cheat!

