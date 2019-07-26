Graeme Lawrence Found Guilty on Child Sexual Assault

Former Anglican Dean of Newcastle Graeme Lawrence has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a 15 year old boy in 1991. .

The verdict was handed down by a judge in Newcastle District Court on Friday.

Judge Tim Gartelman delivered guilty verdicts to charges of one count of sexual intercourse without consent and one of indecent assault.

The 76-year-old sexually assaulted the 15-year-old boy in 1991 at his home, known as the Deanery, in the grounds of Christ Church Cathedral.

Lawrence denied the allegations and claimed he never met or knew the alleged victim.

The 76-year-old will be sentenced at a later date.