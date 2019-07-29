We have a new PM for Brexit – Dr Keith Suter

The vote for the election of a new PM after Theresa May resigned has given the UK former London Mayor Boris Johnson, Leading the Brexit Brent asks Dr Keith Suter what we can expect from the man they nicknamed Bojo.

Listen to the podcast here.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Podcast-of-Brent-Bultitude-and-Keith-Suter-29072019.mp3



http://www.global-directions.com/

