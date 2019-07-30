Brent Bultitude

Food Glorious Food with Iain “Hewy” Hewitson

Celebrity Chef Iain “Hewy” Hewitson chats to Brent about the unusual trends of cookbooks today. He also shares his mouth watering Banana, Pineapple & Meringe Pud recipe with us.

BANANA, PINEAPPLE & MERINGE PUD

Finely slice banana bread (about 1/3rd loaf) and place in the base of a large gratin dish. Spread 600 gm drained pineapple chunks over the top in one layer, pressing down firmly, and sprinkle over a little of the can juices.

Beat 3 large egg whites in a spotlessly clean, dry bowl using an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Then add 170 gm caster sugar, a little at a time, until fully incorporated and mix is shiny and glossy.

Spoon scoops of vanilla ice cream over the pineapple, leaving an edge. Then spread the meringue over and bake in a 220°C fan forced, preheated oven until lightly browned (3-5 mins).

Remember, even a drop of water near the egg whites will stuff up the meringue!

 

 

Click here to listen to the Podcast

