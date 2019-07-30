Food Glorious Food with Iain “Hewy” Hewitson

Celebrity Chef Iain “Hewy” Hewitson chats to Brent about the unusual trends of cookbooks today. He also shares his mouth watering Banana, Pineapple & Meringe Pud recipe with us.

BANANA, PINEAPPLE & MERINGE PUD

Finely slice banana bread (about 1/3rd loaf) and place in the base of a large gratin dish. Spread 600 gm drained pineapple chunks over the top in one layer, pressing down firmly, and sprinkle over a little of the can juices.

Beat 3 large egg whites in a spotlessly clean, dry bowl using an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Then add 170 gm caster sugar, a little at a time, until fully incorporated and mix is shiny and glossy.

Spoon scoops of vanilla ice cream over the pineapple, leaving an edge. Then spread the meringue over and bake in a 220°C fan forced, preheated oven until lightly browned (3-5 mins).

Remember, even a drop of water near the egg whites will stuff up the meringue!

Click here to listen to the Podcast