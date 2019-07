Police are investigating after a fire at the RMS depot at Heatherbrae this morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Heather Street around 5:30am where three demountable buildings were alight.

They managed to get it mostly under control by 7am but they spent some time extinguishing spot fires.

Police say the fire started in a change room but the cause is yet to be established.

It’s not being treated as suspicious.

MORE TO COME

