Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani

Geoff explains to Brent about how augmented reality has hit the home as we are now able to see what new furniture, appliances and televisions could look like in our house before we buy it. Geoff has been testing some apps from Hisense, Breville, IKEA, BBQ Galore and Porsche! Plus they keep us warm in winter and cool in summer, Sony is bringing a tiny wearable air conditioner to the market in 2020. Do you need a new smart mobile phone – How much phone can you get for less than $300? Geoff has been trying the new Alcatel 3 which packs a lot of bang for your buck. and if you’re leaving your pets at home there is now a long list of products that you can buy to stay connected to and entertain your pets.

Listen to the podcast here.

Geoff Quattomani is a father, tech lover, journalist, media goto guy and all round nice guy.