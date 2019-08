Richard & Kim had a chat with 72 year old Mayfield woman, Deral Black, who lives in public housing and has been without a toilet and https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Deral-Black-2HD-Interview-.mp3 bathroom for over 3 months. She is still waiting on the Land and Housing Corporation to fix the problem. She has been forced to use a portable bathroom in her front yard.