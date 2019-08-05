Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani

Our tech guru informs us on Samsung’s announcement of their new tablet with a pen, keyboard and mouse! It could be a replacement for laptops. Info Geoff has recently attended the Australian launch of the new Audi A6, the technology inside is what is really worth talking about. Info He gives us his opinion on the new Epson projector for the pop-up home cinema projecting up to 150 inches on the wall. Info Geoff has also been testing iOS13 on his iPhone and can’t wait for others to also experience it, especially in the car. If you’re an Android user, it’s also a good day for you too. Info

