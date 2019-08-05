WIN TICKETS

All this week while Richard and Kim are on holidays, Pete and Shanna are taking care of the show and handing out heaps of prizes.

ABSOLUTELY 80’S FOREVER YOUNG TOUR

Scott Carne (Kids In The Kitchen), Brian Mannix (Uncanny X-Men), Dale Ryder (x Boom Crash Opera) and Sean Kelly (Models) playing all their massive hits with The Absolutely 80’s Band.

Friday 9th August 2019

Mezz Bar – Wallsend Diggers

Tickets are $35 from the club or win them this week on 2HD Breakfast with Shanna and Pete.

OUR TOWN MODEL SHOW

This week we are also giving way family passes to The 2019 Our Town Model Show .. A scale model exhibition featuring award-winning model cars, boats, aircraft, trains and more. The largest scale model exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere.