JOIN THE FUN

The Wallsend Winter Fair is a free fun filled, family friendly event on Sunday 11th August 2019.

The day commences at 9am with the Wallsend Village Grand Parade. Up to 30 Parade entrants are led by a marching band, down the full length of the main street of Wallsend (Nelson Street). The Parade is always well supported by local Schools, Community Groups, Sporting Clubs, Businesses, and Organisations the event supports.

The Wallsend Winter Fair will be officially opened at 10am by Sonia Hornery MP, with the winners of the Grand Parade being announced shortly afterwards.

The day then kicks off with a full program of entertainment and activities for the whole family including a chance to win $1000 from the Greater Bank. There is also the Optus Interactive Home & Business Hub, Baby Animal Petting Zoo, Pet Precinct offering Free Vet Advice, Dental Checks and Micro-chipping, Variety Bash Cars and Postie Bikes, Hunter Valley Street Machines Display, Fire Brigade Demonstrations, a visit from Ronald McDonald, Super Heroes, Pinkfong & Baby Shark Meet & Greets (Wallsend Village) and much more.

If you just want to chill and sit back, there is a full program of free entertainment on 3 stages from 10am to 3pm plus our talented buskers will be entertaining outside Cafe Tempest and Drop In Espresso Bar. Hiss & Crackle Record Shop will also be hosting local young talent on their in-store stage.

Browse through over 150 vibrant specialty stalls and local businesses that will be offering some great specials on the day along with Unique Arts, Crafts, Gifts, Clothing, Jewellery, Homewares, Plants, Savoury Treats and More. Take a break and enjoy the many fresh and tasty food cuisines on offer in the Street Eats Precinct and from our local Cafes & Restaurants.

For visitors that enjoy the thrill of Amusement Rides… we have two precincts offering the latest rides for all the family… and don’t forget the Showbags and Fairy Floss! You are sure to find something for everyone at this FREE Family Event!!