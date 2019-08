Registrations are now open for the Ramsay Health Care Lake Macquarie Running Festival …

The iconic event will celebrate its 35th year of running at Warners Bay Foreshore on Sunday 25th August 2019.

With the 4k Kids Scamper, 10.5k Fun Run and the Half Marathon.

Claim your Early Bird discount by registering at now … click here

Proudly supported by 1143 2HD.