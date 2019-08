Police have charged a Mayfield man after drugs were allegedly located in his car last night.

Officers pulled the car over along Maud Street just after 10pm and searched the vehicle.

They reportedly found a bottle which contained GBL.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged with supplying a prohibited drug over an indictable quantity.

He’s been granted bail and will front Newcastle Local Court on the 29th of August.

Images: Newcastle City Police District