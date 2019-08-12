Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani

Geoff tells us how he has been testing three soundbars, all costing $1099, from LG, Samsung and Hisense. Some incredible Dolby Atmos sound from these products. Another new concept on the horizon, Amazon is set to start robot deliveries in parts of the US with a six wheeled esky arriving on doorsteps! Geoff also makes us aware of another company on the list for using their products to listen to our private conversations. He talks of the excitng news as it looks like it might finally happen, a Sonos portable and bluetooth speaker could be coming very soon .Geoff also tells us about the Trump block on Chinese company Huawei using the Google owned Android OS, it looks like they will build their own, a massive move for this major company.