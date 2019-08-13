News

Fatal Crash at New Lambton Heights

A young girl has died after a single-vehicle crash at New Lambton Heights this afternoon. 

Emergency services were called to Lookout Road near McCaffrey Drive just before 1pm, after a Holden statesman lost control and collided with a power pole. 

A child was treated at the scene before being rushed to the John Hunter Children’s Hospital, where she died a short time later. 

Paramedics also had to free a woman from the vehicle; she’s been taken to hospital and is reportedly in a serious but stable condition. 

While the male drive has been taken to the Mater Hospital for mandatory testing. 

An investigation into the crash is underway. 

 

 

 

Image: NSW Ambulance

