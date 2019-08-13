Two Fatal Crashes On Hunter Roads in Less Than 24 Hours

A young child is the second person to lose their life in car accidents across the Hunter today.

Paramedics were called to McCaffrey Drive at New Lambton Heights just before 1pm, after a car lost control and hit a power pole.

They rushed a young girl to the John Hunter Children’s Hospital in a critical condition, but she died a short time later.

A woman is also receiving treatment after she was trapped in the vehicle, while the male driver will have to undergo mandatory testing at the Mater Hospital.

Meanwhile, a woman was also killed after two cars collided on the Pacific Highway at Catherine Hill Bay early this morning.

Four others were also taken to hospital, one in a serious condition and three with minor injuries.