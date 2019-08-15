Appeal for Information – Thornton Assault

Police are appealing for information about a sexual assault which reportedly occurred at Thornton last month.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a group of six males while walking along Thomas Coke Drive around 4:45pm on the 4th of July.

It’s believed they pushed her to the ground near the intersection with John Arthur Avenue and sexually touched her before she fled the scene.

The males are all thought to be in their late teens and were all wearing baggy jeans and riding BMX push bikes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, however police are looking to speak with a man who was near the scene at the time.

He’s described as being in his 40s with an olive complexion, dark hair and a long beard.

He was walking near Alan & Don Lawrence Oval with a dog described as a brown Border Collie cross German Shepherd.