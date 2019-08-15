Maitland Woman Caught Drink Driving With Child In Car

A Maitland woman has had her licence suspended on the spot, after she was allegedly caught drink driving with a child in the car.

She was stopped at an RBT on the New England Highway at Maitland, just before midday.

The 34-year-old then took a breath test and reportedly returned a positive result.

Officers say there was a 7-year-old boy in the rear passenger seat at the time.

The woman was arrested and taken to Maitland Police Station where she took another breath test, and allegedly returned a reading of 0.227.

She’s been charged with high-range drink driving and she’s now due to front court on September 25.

