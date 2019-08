It’s “Political Watch” as Mark Latham joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and abortion bill Pacific climate change Sydney attack heroes . Also Mark talks his visit to Adelaide and Uranium mines NOT TO BE BANNED in NSW.

“Click” Below to Listen to The Podcast:

“Click” Below to Visit Mark Latham Twitter:

https://twitter.com/realmarklatham?lang=en