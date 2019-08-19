Men Charged with Belmont Robbery

Two men have been charged over an alleged aggravated break and enter at a Belmont home yesterday.

It’s believed the pair entered the property at around 1:30pm, stealing jewellery, passports and other personal items before fleeing in a Toyota Corolla.

Police began investigating the matter and spotted the vehicle at a home on Kambora Close at Windale.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home around 6pm where the alleged offenders were found in a roof cavity.

The 26 and 27-year-old men have been refused bail and will front Newcastle Local Court today.

The younger man was also hit with additional charges relating to prison and domestic violence warrants, while the older man was also charged with driving and fraud offences.

