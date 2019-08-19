Tech Talk with Geoff Quattromani

Could the clothes we wear be come the next “wearable technology”? Some recent examples suggest it is on the “cuff” of becoming a reality! Geoff also chats with Brent about gaining control of your power points simply in your home,and intergrated with Alexa, Google and your smartphone. He takes a closer look at the Samsung Note 10+ camera, which has ranked the highest. If you love your landline calls but not too interested in the NBN, then Geoff has a product that provides a workaround for your home phone.

Click below to listen to podcast