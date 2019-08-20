Fire Destroys Nelson Bay Home

Police are investigating the cause of a house fire at Nelson Bay overnight.

It’s believed the blaze broke out on the second floor of the Kurrawa Close property around 9pm.

It took fire crews around two hours to get it under control.

The top floor was destroyed while the first floor suffered smoke and water damage.

Thankfully the occupant was not home at the time.

Image: By Highway Patrol Images (NSW Fire Rescue Scania pumper Arncliffe 029) [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons