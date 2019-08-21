Richard & Kim spoke with Herald sports journalist, Barry Toohey, following the announcement yesterday that Knights coach Nathan Brown will be departing the club at the end of this season after four years in the job.
Featured, Richard and Kim
Barry Toohey with details of Nathan Brown’s departure from the Knights
Richard & Kim spoke with Herald sports journalist, Barry Toohey, following the announcement yesterday that Knights coach Nathan Brown will be departing the club at the end of this season after four years in the job.