Richard King caught up with Newcastle Knights young gun and fullback Kalyn Ponga at the knights headquarters yesterday. They spoke about the must win clash against the West Tigers on Saturday, the announcement on the departure of coach Nathan Brown at the end of the season and brain injury awareness week ( Kalyn always wearing the head gear) Richard also asked him if he agrees with neuroscientists calls that all contact sport for kids under 18 to be banned.

https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/2HD-Interview-Kalyn-Ponga-.mp3