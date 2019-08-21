State government plans to acquire the old Pasminco site paving the way for huge developments

Richard & Kim caught up with Independent MP for Lake Macquarie, Greg Piper, about the State Government’s plan to acquire the former Pasminco site at Boolaroo. Their on going commitment to manage the contamination cell and site paves the way for development including the likes of Ikea and Costco.

