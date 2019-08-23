Richard & Kim spoke with the Acting CEO Hunter Water, Graham Wood, about Newcastle and lower Hunter being subjected to level 1 water restrictions for the first time in 20 years commencing Sept 16.
Level 1 water restrictions start in the Lower Hunter September 16.
