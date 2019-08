Richard & Kim spoke to NSW liberal senator, Arthur Sinodinos, after about the passing of his good friend former Deputy PM and Nationals Leader, Tim Fischer. Mr Fischer passed away at the age of 73 after losing his battle to Leukemia. He was much admired by all sides of politics and will be remembered for the key role he played in reforming Australia’s gun laws and lo https://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/2HD-Interview-Arthur-Sinodinos-1.mp3 ve of trains.