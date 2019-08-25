Police Investigate Neath Shooting

Police are investigating what’s believed to be a targeted shooting in the Hunter Valley last night.

A 23-year-old man reported hearing a loud bang on a property at Neath around 7:30pm before he found the windows of a Holden Commodore had been smashed.

He also noticed more damage, believed to be bullet holes, in the vehicle.

A crime scene has been established and several items have been seized for examination.

Police are calling on anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Cessnock Police Station on 4991 0199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

