Father’s Day Tech Gift Ideas with Geoff Quattromani

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – some tech gift ideas for Father’s Day…Never lose your keys again with a new Tile. Controlling your sprinkler with your voice, iPhone etc from anywhere with this neat addition to your tap. Answer the door from anywhere in the world and interact through your smartphone with the Ring doorbell. Replace a light outside with one which can be controlled wirelessly and also has a bluetooth speaker. Also, Never get lost with this navigation unit and also record everything on the road in front with this neat two-in-one from Navman. And Final Fathers Day Gift suggestion – Give dad something better to wake up to with the Amazon Echo Show.

