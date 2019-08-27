Death from Vaping? Dr Brad McKay tells…

It’s “Medic Talk” as Dr Brad Mckay joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – Australia may be importing illegal (and potentially poisonous) cannabis products – and we can’t get a straight answer from Australian authorities. Also, Australia’s dietary guidelines have been updated . Dr Brad tells us about, Death from vaping in Illinois, USA. Cause is still a mystery, and may not even be related to Nicotine liquid.

“Click” Below to Listen To The Podcast:

“Click” Below to Listen Visit Dr Brad McKay Website:

https://www.drbradmckay.com.au/