Fatal Motorbike Crash at Killingworth

A man has died following a motorbike crash on the M1 this morning.

Police believe two motorbikes were travelling at speed in the southbound lanes when one rider came off his bike near Killingworth.

The rider was then hit by a car which was also heading south.

The man died at the scene while the rider of the second bike did not stop.

The female driver of the car was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for mandatory testing.

Police are appealing for any dashcam footage or information that may help investigations.

Images: Bigstock