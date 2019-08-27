Several Stabbed at Salamander Bay

A woman has been charged over an alleged stabbing at Salamander Bay late yesterday afternoon.

Police allege the 26-year-old got into the back seat of a car near the intersection of Soldiers Point Road and Scott Circuit with her 5-year-old daughter around 5:40pm.

It’s believed she then stabbed the male driver with a knife which was covered with a protective sheath, causing minor lacerations.

The woman then exited the car and approached a shopping precinct, where she was confronted by members of the public including a man armed with a chair.

She then entered a shop where she reportedly caused minor cuts to a number of customers.

Staff and customers locked the doors and called police, who arrived at the scene shortly afterwards to arrest the woman.

It’s alleged she punched a senior constable in the face twice.

The woman was treated at the Mater Hospital and will undergo a mental health assessment.

Her daughter was treated for lacerations at the John Hunter Hospital, and three men also suffered superficial injuries.

The 26-year-old has now been charged with eleven offences including resist arrest and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She’s been refused bail to front Raymond Terrace Local Court today.

Image: Bigstock