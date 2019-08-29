Cooks Hill Musician Charged with Sexual Assault

Newcastle Police have charged a 32-year-old Cooks Hill man over multiple sexual assaults between 2008 and 2014.

It’s understood the man was the lead singer of a local band and used his popularity to trap the female victims.

Officers say they’ve received complaints from four women who were aged between 14 and 20 at the time.

They arrested the man at a store on Darby Street on Tuesday morning.

He’s been charged with ten offences and has been refused bail until his court appearance in October.

Police are appealing for anymore victims and anyone with additional information to come forward.