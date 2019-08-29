Police Investigate Highfields Carjacking

Police are appealing for information after a carjacking at Highfields yesterday.

It’s believed an 89-year-old man was driving south along the Pacific Highway around 5pm, when a man jumped into the passengers seat.

The driver pulled up at a service station where the offender forced him out of the vehicle and stole it.

The elderly man was treated for an abrasion and bruising.

The car was then spotted driving at Kotara, where it collided with five vehicles along Lexington Parade and Park Avenue.

He then made his way to Lambton where he was involved in minor accidents on Howe Street.

The man fled on foot through Lambton Park and through properties on Karoola and Fitzroy Roads.

He’s described as being of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander appearance, aged in his 30s and with a solid build.

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded jumper and a white cap.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bigstock