Geoff Quattromani says New i-Phone Range to Launch on 9-11

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss – We have a date! Apple will be announcing the new iPhone range on September 11 from 3am. Is there much to be excited about? Geoff, got up close and personal with two 8K 75 inch televisions, side by side, one from LG and one from Samsung. It was like comparing a Ferrari and a Lamborghini! Also Geoff’s been testing the latest noise cancelling headphones from Bose, the 700 series. They have a feature that will also improve your calls. What about this? Probably the ultimate in lazy living, Nike is releasing a shoe that can be untied by asking Siri. And Finally Geoff has launched a technology podcast for anyone wanting to hear more from me beyond my radio spots. It is called Technology Uncorked!

