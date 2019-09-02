Police Investigate Windale Pursuit

Police are appealing for information following a pursuit at Windale this morning.

Officers began chasing the black Holden Colorado just before 4am but had to stop after four minutes when the vehicle crossed to the wrong side of the road.

It was then involved in a crash with another car on South Street, causing it significant damage.

Police later discovered the Colorado burnt out in Gateshead with the driver no where to be found.

The car had been reported stolen and featured personalised Western Australian number plates.

A description of the driver has not been confirmed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Belmont Police Station.

Image: NSW Police Force